Oregon State pulled to within one run twice but UCLA broke away late to take the first of a three-game series, 12-5, Friday night at Jackie Robinson Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Beavers, down 4-0, scored once in the fourth and two in the fifth to make it a 4-3 game. OSU (34-15, 16-12 Pac-12 Conference), after the Bruins scored twice in the fifth, came back with two more in the sixth on a Travis Bazzana double. But UCLA scored six in the seventh to go up seven en route to the series-opening win.

Trent Sellers (6-5) started and took the loss. He allowed six runs on seven hits with four strikeouts.

The win went to Jake Brooks (6-5). The UCLA (26-19-1, 11-12-1) righty allowed six hits and five runs in 5⅔ innings.

Bazzana led the Beavers with two hits and two RBI.

Oregon State and UCLA continue their three-game series at 6:05 p.m. Saturday at Jackie Robinson Stadium. The game will air on the Pac-12 Networks in addition to Pac-12.com and the Pac-12 Now app.