Mason Guerra drove in four runs, Micah McDowell tallied four hits and Jacob Kmatz scattered two runs in a career-long 6⅔ innings to pace Oregon State to a 10-4 win over Arizona Saturday in front of 4,024 at Goss Stadium.

The Beavers clinched the series with the win and are now going for the sweep Sunday in the series finale.

The 4,024 in attendance – the ninth largest in Goss Stadium history – saw McDowell drive in two runs on bases-loaded bunt singles. Mason Guerra drove in his first two in a five-run fourth, then plated two more when he homered in the eighth innings, his sixth long ball of the year.

Kmatz picked up the win – his third of the year – by holding the Wildcats (23-17, 9-14) to five hits and two runs with eight strikeouts. The eight Ks equaled a career-high set earlier this season against California.

Arizona scored first in the third but OSU scored in the bottom half of the inning. McDowell reached on a squeeze, then watched as Brady Kasper drove home two of his first three runs.

OSU (29-13, 13-10) put five more on the board in the fourth. McDowell bunted home the first run, Guerra singled in two and Kasper recorded his third RBI of the game.

Bradon Zastrow, Arizona’s starter, was chased after 3⅓ innings, allowing nine hits and eight runs.

Oregon State and Arizona conclude the three-game series Sunday at Goss Stadium. First pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m. PT.