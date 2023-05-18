Oregon State hit a season-high five home runs, including two apiece from Garret Forrester and Gavin Turley, to defeat Western Carolina, 20-7, Thursday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

With those five home runs, Oregon State has hit a total of 71 home runs this season, breaking the old record of 67 set by the 2018 squad.

Forrester hit home runs in his first two at bats and Turley went deep in the fourth and seventh innings en route to driving in an OSU single-season best seven runs on the night. He also singled home a run in the fifth.

Brady Kasper, meanwhile, hit a two-run blast in the second inning for his ninth home run of the season.

Forrester has nine on the season as well, while Turley has eight.

Oregon State (37-16) rapped out 16 hits against six Western Carolina (21-30) pitchers in support of starter Ben Ferrer, who worked 5⅓ innings in his second start of the season. He allowed five hits and four runs with eight strikeouts — including the last six batters he faced — to improve to 5-1 on the year.

Turley led the Beavers with three hits, while Forrester, Kasper Micah McDowell and Mason Guerra all recorded two.

The Beavers scored at least one run in every inning but the sixth, including four apiece in the second, third and eighth innings. Eleven of Oregon State’s 16 runs came with two outs.

Western Carolina starter Jonathan Todd took the loss to drop to 2-4 on the year. He allowed three hits and five runs in 1⅓ innings of work.

Oregon State and Western Carolina continue the three-game series Friday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. First pitch is slated for 5:35 p.m.