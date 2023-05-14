Travis Bazzana, Micah McDowell and Kyle Dernedde all homered to send Oregon State to a 6-4 win over UCLA Saturday night at Jackie Robinson Stadium in Los Angeles.

With the win, the Beavers evened the series and look to take the finale with Sunday’s noon rubber match.

Bazzana hit a three-run home run in the fourth to put the Beavers up 4-2. McDowell went deep in the fifth, his solo shot putting Oregon State (35-15, 17-12 Pac-12 Conference) up one after UCLA (26-20-1, 11-13-1) had tied the game in the fourth. Dernedde followed McDowell’s fifth home run of the year with his third of the season in the sixth, extending the Beavers’ lead to two.

Jacob Kmatz started for the Beavers but did not figure in the decision. He exited after the fourth inning, having given up six hits and four runs with four strikeouts.

Ben Ferrer came on in relief in the fifth and worked four scoreless innings, scattering four hits with a walk and six strikeouts. He picked up the win, improving to 1-1 on the year.

Ryan Brown picked up the final three outs of the game, in the ninth, for his ninth save of the season.

Kmatz’s counterpart, Kelly Austin, worked six full, allowing eight hits and six runs with 13 strikeouts. He took the loss to fall to 4-4 on the year.

Dernedde led the Beavers with three of the team’s eight hits for his sixth multiple-hit effort of the season. Bazzana and McDowell also had two hits for the Beavers in the win.

Oregon State and UCLA conclude their three-game series at 12:05 p.m. Sunday. The game will air on Pac-12 Los Angeles in addition to Pac-12.com and the Pac-12 Now app.