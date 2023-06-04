Oregon State baseball kept its season alive Sunday night with a 3-1 win against Sam Houston State in a loser-out game at the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional in Baton Rouge, La.
Second-seeded OSU moves on to play top seed and host LSU at 11 a.m. Monday in the regional final. The Beavers must beat the Tigers twice Monday to advance to a super regional against Kentucky or Indiana.
LSU defeated Oregon State 6-5 in a winners’ bracket game earlier in the day Sunday. OSU defeated Sam Houston 18-2 Friday in both teams’ regional opener.
Sunday, OSU (41-19) answered Sam Houston’s lone run in the first inning with three in the fourth thanks to three straight two-out hits.
Gavin Turley produced the Beavers’ second single of the frame, Mikey Kane followed with a double to score one and Brady Kasper drove in two with another single.
Oregon State pitcher Ian Lawson allowed one hit, one run and four walks in a two-inning start.
Aiden Jimenez went the next six innings, and the freshman right-hander gave up three hits, no runs and no walks while striking out six.
Ryan Brown finished the job, but it got interesting.
Sam Houston (39-25) recorded two straight singles after Brown grew a ground out and struck out the second batter of the inning. But the following batter flew out to right and Oregon State survived.
Jimenez took the win and improved to 5-2. Brown got his 11th save on the season.
Kasper and Garret Forrester each had two hits for the Beavers. Forrester also walked twice.
Sam Houston defeated Tulane 10-2 in an earlier Sunday elimination game.