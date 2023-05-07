Travis Bazzana set the Oregon State single-season steals record while Ben Ferrer struck out seven and Mason Guerra and Micah McDowell each drove in three runs to lead Oregon State to a 6-5 win over Utah Saturday at Goss Stadium.

The Beavers evened the series at one game apiece with the win, and the teams will play the rubber matchat 1:05 p.m. Sunday.

McDowell drove home the game-winning runs on a bases-clearing double in the second inning. OSU (32-14, 15-11 Pac-12 Conference) had loaded the bases with one down before the lefty drove a 3-1 pitch from Utah reliever Ernesto Lugo-Canchola down the right field line, bringing in Bazzana, Tanner Smith and Kyle Dernedde.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

That gave OSU starter Jacob Kmatz a lead, one the Beavers didn’t relinquish despite the Utes (19-25-1, 8-17-1) scoring solo runs in the third and sixth innings. Kmatz exited during the sixth, giving way to Ferrer who dominated the Utah lineup.

The OSU righty struck out seven in four scoreless innings. He did not allow a baserunner and picked up his second save of the season.

Kmatz, meanwhile, picked up the win to improve to 4-4 on the year.

Bazzana set record with his 30th stolen base after a walk in the sixth inning. He stole the base with no throw off Utah reliever Bransen Kuehl.

The Utes opened the scoring on a three-run home run by Karson Bodily in the first. OSU answered with a three-run home by Guerra in the bottom half of the inning to tie the game. It was Guerra’s fourth home run in his last three games and team-leading 10th of the season.

Merit Jones (2-3), who allowed six hits and six runs in 1⅓ innings, took the loss for Utah.

McDowell and Garret Forrester each had had two hits to pace the Beavers’ attack. OSU posted 10 as a team.