Eight Oregon State pitchers combined to limit Portland to two runs on five hits Tuesday as the Beavers defeated the Pilots 4-2 in front of 4,365 fans at Ron Tonkin Field in Hillsboro.

Travis Bazzana hit his seventh home run of the season, a solo shot, in the sixth to get the Beavers on the board first. The home run was his lone hit of the day but he also walked twice and scored two runs.

His second of two runs came during the Beavers’ two-run ninth. He walked, stole second — his second swipe of the night — and scored when Garret Forrester singled to center. Two batters prior, Kyle Dernedde drove in the Beavers’ (34-14 overall) third run of the game on a sacrifice fly.

Tanner Smith also drove in a run for Oregon State, on a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

Oregon State held Portland scoreless for the first eight innings of the night, with the Pilots (24-19) scoring twice in the ninth. Ryan Brown ended the game on three consecutive strikeouts.

Ian Lawson, the fourth Oregon State pitcher, got the win to improve to 3-0. He worked 2/3 of an inning.

Rhett Larson started for the Beavers, working two scoreless innings with three strikeouts. He was followed by Braden Boisvert, who also struck out three in 1⅔ innings.

Nelson Keljo struck out one, as did Lawson. David Grewe then tossed 1⅔ innings of scoreless relief before giving way to AJ Hutcheson, who worked one inning of relief. Tyler Mejia came on and recorded the final out of the eighth before Brown entered in the ninth.

Dallas Macias picked up two of the Beavers’ seven hits on the night. He doubled in the ninth and later scored on Dernedde’s sacrifice fly.

Joey Gartrell (4-4), the second of six pitchers for Portland, took the loss. He allowed two hits and two runs in one inning.

Oregon State starts a three-game series with UCLA Friday night in Los Angeles. First pitch Friday is slated for 7 p.m. All three games of the series can be seen on Pac-12 Los Angeles or the Pac-12 Networks in addition to Pac-12.com and the Pac-12 Now app for subscribers.