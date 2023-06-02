BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Micah McDowell had four base hits and drove in six runs and Gavin Turley added six more RBIs on three hits as Oregon State pummeled Sam Houston 18-2 in a first-round game in the Baton Rouge Regional Friday night.

The Beavers advance to face host LSU in a second-round game Saturday. Sam Houston faces Tulane in an elimination game.

The Beavers pounded five Sam Houston pitchers for 22 hits. Only two of the nine Oregon State hitters failed to have multiple base hits while McDowell and Travis Bazzana each collected four.

Trent Sellers worked 7 ⅓ innings to earn his seventh win in 12 decisions, scattering three hits while striking out five.

Coltin Atkinson gave up eight runs on 11 hits, three of them home runs, over his three-inning start for the Bearkats.