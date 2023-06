Nick Gimino had four hits with three doubles, three RBIs and a stolen base Wednesday as Corvallis Gerding Builders defeated a Hawaii travel club 13-2 in an American Legion baseball nonleague game at Taylor Field.

Karsten Sullivan, Luey Campos and Mason Riney each had two hits for the Marketmen, who scored five runs in the first inning and five in the third to lead 10-1. Campos hit a double and Riney had two RBIs.