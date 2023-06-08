Corvallis Gerding Builders lost both games of an American Legion baseball nonleague home doubleheader to Eugene on Thursday night, falling 9-3 and 9-0.

In the first game, Luey Campos had two RBIs and a stolen base, Grant Niemann one RBI and one stolen base and Mason Stearns scored twice for the Marketmen.

Eugene scored three runs in the first inning and never trailed. Corvallis starting pitcher Luke Schoeffler allowed five hits, four runs (three earned) and three walks with two strikeouts in five innings.

The Marketmen had three errors, and three of Eugene’s runs were unearned.

Corvallis managed just one hit, a Nick Gimino double, and committed four errors in the second game. Stearns drew a walk. Starter Axel Prechel gave up seven hits, five runs (four earned) and four walks with one strikeout in 4⅔ innings.

The Marketmen host Roseburg in a Sunday nonleague doubleheader starting at noon.