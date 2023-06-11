Corvallis Gerding Builders split an American Legion baseball home doubleheader with Roseburg on Sunday at Taylor Field.

Corvallis won the first game of the nonleague twinbill 14-9 and lost the second 14-2.

Mason Stearns had two hits, four RBIs and one stolen base for the Marketmen in the first game.

Luey Campos and TJ Deen also had two hits. Deen had two RBIs. Karsten Sullivan pitched a scoreless seventh inning with three strikeouts and two walks.

Corvallis came back from an 8-6 deficit with four runs in the fourth inning, three in the fifth and one in the sixth.

In the second game, Luke Schoeffler had two hits and one RBI and Mason Riney a double and a walk.

Corvallis (1-4) plays a Tuesday nonleague doubleheader at Eugene at North Eugene High School.