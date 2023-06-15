Corvallis Gerding Builders lost its first two games at an American Legion baseball tournament Thursday in Roseburg.

The Marketmen fell 17-3 to Boss Baseball and 6-1 to Area III rival Withnell.

Luey Campos had two hits with a double and a stolen base in the first game. Nick Gimino also hit and double and had two RBIs

The Marketmen allowed 19 hits and committed four errors.

Statistics from the second game were not available.

Corvallis (2-8) plays Moundtime Baseball in another tournament game at 8 a.m. Friday.