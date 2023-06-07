Larry Bumpus tackles his first season as head coach of the Corvallis Gerding Builders American Legion baseball team with a relatively young and inexperienced squad.

Player development and growth are at the forefront of what the Marketmen will try to accomplish in a hurry.

Corvallis displayed a small-ball style and aggressive work on the base paths Tuesday night in an 8-7 home loss to Sherwood in the season opener at Taylor Field.

“It speaks to a little bit of how we’re going to play this summer,” Bumpus said. “We’re going to have to manufacture some runs and we’re just trying to teach a good brand of baseball. It’s going to be a little bit of everything. Right now just trying to figure out our way.”

Marketmen infielder Karsten Sullivan executed bunts for singles in his first three at-bats that helped the team score three runs.

“I think that fits well for us,” Sullivan said. “Everyone’s for the team. Whatever coach wants we’ll do. We’ve got a job. We’ll do it for the team. We’ll get it done.”

He added that it’s whatever it takes to score runs and if it works, why change it?

Crescent Valley’s Luey Campos said the small-ball style fits the team well and many players are capable of bunting, as evidenced by Sullivan’s production.

The Marketmen continue their season Thursday with a home doubleheader against Eugene starting at 6 p.m. Corvallis opens Area III play June 20 against Salem at Scio High School.

Bumpus, a Southern California native and Oregon State football player in the 1990s, joined the Corvallis American Legion program as an assistant in 2018.

He takes over the head coaching duties from Evan Hilberg, who has spent eight years with the program, the last five as head coach. Hilberg, a Corvallis High graduate and former Linfield baseball player, remains on the Marketmen staff as an assistant.

Bumpus’ son, Azel, a 2020 CHS graduate, is in his second year as an assistant coach.

The Marketmen have two 2022 high school graduates in Carson Gerding (Philomath) and Sullivan and just one 2023 graduate in Santiam Christian’s Camden Carley.

Gerding spent this past spring at Eastern Oregon University, playing in nine games (starting two) for the Mountaineers. Gerding is playing his third season with Corvallis.

Sullivan was a 5A all-state second-team pick in 2022 and played in the Oregon All-Star Series last summer. He’s wrapping up his freshman year at Oregon State and came back to American Legion this summer for his second year with the team after a year away from baseball. He was young enough to play again and had the time so he decided to play another summer.

Carley was a 3A all-state second-team selection after helping the Eagles reach the state playoffs.

Campos and fellow senior-to-be Mason Stearns (Philomath) are in their second years with the club along with Sullivan. Other than Gerding, the rest of the roster is made up of first-year Legion players. The team also includes five players who will be high school juniors this coming fall and two players who competed primarily on the junior varsity level this spring.

“With that, it’s going to take some time for these guys to get caught up to the speed of the game,” Bumpus said. “But I think it was a very good step forward for us this evening. I knew we had a little bit of that in us. But I’m encouraged.”

The coach was speaking of Tuesday’s game. The Marketmen were facing a Lobos team that included nine players off the Sherwood roster that went undefeated in league play and reached the second round of the 6A state playoffs this spring.

Corvallis, handcuffed by four errors earlier in the game, scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning but came up one short. The Marketmen had a 14-6 hit advantage.

Corvallis has 11 players whose roster position includes pitchers. Bumpus said all will get their opportunity as the Marketmen navigate 45 games in seven weeks. Campos said the pitching depth is a big plus.

“A lot of our starting pitchers don’t have to throw their arms out when they’re hurt, so they can come in and relieve for them,” he said.

Added Sullivan: “Everyone’s good to pitch. Everyone can throw. So I’m excited for it. Everyone’s going to get a chance. Everyone’s going to do a good job.”

Campos pitched in a limited relief role at Crescent Valley this past season and hopes to gain experience this summer in order to earn a starting spot next year. He threw three scoreless innings Tuesday.

Bumpus said he likes the makeup of his team. The players listen, they work hard and they play hard. The coach has asked them to stick with the process and keep working hard in order to take positive steps forward.

The opening weeks of the season leading into league play will be used to figure out who will emerge as the squad’s primary players.

“We don’t know at this point who it’s going to be,” Bumpus said. “It could be one guy tonight and another guy the next night. It might not be the same guy throughout the week.”