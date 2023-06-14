The Corvallis Gerding Builders American Legion baseball team dropped both games of a Tuesday nonleague doubleheader at Eugene.

Game scores were 12-3 and 9-7.

TJ Deen and Mason Stearns each had two hits in the first game for the Marketmen. Stearns had a double and one RBI. Both stole one base. Axel Prechel also had one RBI.

Corvallis trailed 5-3 before Eugene broke it open with six runs in the fifth.

In the second game, Luey Campos hit a home run and also had a double with two total RBIs. Grant Niemann had two hits and one RBI.

Corvallis scored the game’s first three runs in the first inning. But Eugene got the next nine, scoring at least one in its first five at-bats before the Marketmen got four runs in the seventh.

Corvallis (1-6) hosts a Hawaii travel club at 6 p.m. Wednesday.