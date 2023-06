Mason Riney had a home run and two RBIs and Nick Webster pitched three shutout relief innings Friday in the Corvallis Gerding Builders’ 7-5 loss to Hillsboro-based Moundtime Baseball at the Roseburg American Legion tournament.

Webster allowed one hit and no walks with no strikeouts for the Marketmen. Luey Campos had two hits and three stolen bases.

Corvallis (2-9) plays Medford in another tournament game at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.