SamCare Express will be closed Friday, July 14 through Sunday, July 16 as the clinic moves to the newly built Oregon State University Health Center next to Reser Stadium in Corvallis.—

The same-day clinic will join a new Samaritan Medical Group Family Medicine Clinic on the second floor of the newly constructed four-story, 30,000 square-foot Student Health Center at the southeast corner of Reser Stadium.

SamCare Express will reopen Monday, July 17 on the OSU campus. The clinic provides same-day appointments and extended hours for the treatment of non-life-threatening health concerns. To make a same-day appointment, visit samhealth.org/ExpressCorvallis.

SamCare Express — Corvallis will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at the new location. There will be closures during some Reser Stadium events. This schedule will help supplement the hours Student Health Services is not available. The clinic will also be open to the public.

For more information about health care offered at SamCare Express, visit samhealth.org/Express.