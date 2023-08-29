Chapel Drive in Philomath will undergo a temporary closure to through traffic, scheduled for Sept. 5 through 20.

The closure will be in effect for Chapel Drive from South 13th Street to Bellfountain Road. Access for residents will be maintained; however, the East Fork Newton Creek Culvert will not be passable. The culvert is located 300 feet east of the Newton Creek Bridge.

To navigate around the closure, detour routes have been designated via Fern Road, Airport Road and Bellfountain Road.

Questions regarding the closure can be directed to Ian McGuire, associate engineer, Benton County Public Works, at 541-766-6286 or ian.mcguire@bentoncountyor.gov. Questions for the contractor, K&E Excavating, can be directed to Brandon Young, project manager, at 503-949-0219 or brandon.young@keex.net.