So far in her Oregon State golfing career, Chayse Gomez has played her best on the biggest stages. She played her first bogey-free collegiate round at the 2022 NCAA regional in Franklin, Tennessee, and matched that feat at this year’s regional in Westfield, Indiana.

Now Gomez and her Oregon State teammates will have the opportunity to face off against the best players in the country at the NCAA championships, which start Friday at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Gomez, a fourth-year junior from Yorba Linda, California, said patience will be crucial.

“I think for me, it’s just the same thing I had in Indiana, fairways and greens. Stay patient, they’ll drop,” Gomez said. “Keep giving myself chances and then grinding it through when it’s tough.”

For the women’s NCAA championships, Grayhawk will be set up as a par-72, 6,384-yard course. Gomez doesn’t think it will play that long, however, because of the warm conditions and when it is needed she isn’t afraid of hitting her driver. Despite being 5-foot-2, Gomez has worked with coach Dawn Shockley to add yardage on her drives and is now up to about 280 yards off the tee.

“Because of the heat and how dry the fairways will be, it will be much shorter than we think,” Gomez said. “There are birdie opportunities, reachable par-fives, shorter par-fours. Just having that trust in your clubs and your strength.”

The tournament includes 30 teams and six individuals who advanced from the six regional competitions. It will begin with three rounds of stroke play starting Friday and concluding Sunday. The top 15 teams and nine individuals not on an advancing team will play a final round Monday to determine the eight teams which will advance to match play as well as the 72-hole individual champion.

The team title will then be determined through match play competition with the finals to be played Wednesday.

Redshirt senior Amanda Minni said the team had a good mental approach at the regional and will attempt to maintain it at the NCAA championships.

“For regionals, we really tried to enjoy the moment. Because as a senior, it could have been my last event. Dawn was saying ‘Enjoy it. Soak it all up. Enjoy the process. Enjoy the moment,’” Minni said.

“Regardless, it will be my last college tournament wearing black and orange. I just want to enjoy everything. Enjoy that time with my friends, my teammates. My coaches, all of our fans that are going to be there. Best capoff to a college career I could have asked for.”

Gomez said taking second place at the Westfield Regional last weekend demonstrated how much the program has grown in recent years. Oregon State has made just one previous trip to the NCAA championships. The team came close in 2017, placing seventh at a regional competition in which the top six teams advanced to nationals.

“It’s been awesome to see us progress each year as a team at each tournament," Gomez said. "Our drills are getting harder, our goals are getting higher. Just seeing that progression from my freshman years, even prior to freshman year, to now has been phenomenal. We’ve come together as a team and realized, ‘Hey guys, we can do this.'"