The Oregon State volleyball team has won five matches in a row after a sweep Friday at the Riverside Classic.

The Beavers (5-2) rallied for a five-set win over Nevada and then claimed a straight-sets victory over hosts UC Riverside.

“We knew this weekend was going to be tough playing two gritty and defensive-minded teams,” said head coach Lindsey Behonick. “Our opponents showed just that and it was a great test for us. Any road win is a good one and it will only make us tougher. Iris (Coba) and Liz (Schuster) came off the bench and helped us big time!”

Against Nevada, Oregon State had to battle back for a 22-25, 18-25, 25-23, 25-21, 15-8 victory.

A double-double (20 digs and 16 kills) from Mychael Vernon and a career-high 24 digs from Ryan White helped Oregon State complete the comeback. Peyton Suess’ 16 kills set a new a career-best for the outside hitter.

Lauren Rumel led the rally in the third with five kills as the Beavers took the 25-23 decision to stay alive. Aliyah McDonald, Megan Sheridan and Suess each tallied three kills and Amanda Burns helped the cause by dishing 10 assists. Vernon accounted for seven of her 20 digs in the frame, while White pushed for five. With the score knotted at 21, a Suess ace, kills by McDonald and Sheridan and consecutive Nevada errors clinched the set win.

Suess kept up her strong play from the end of the third to the fourth as the Beavers forced the winner-take-all fifth. Tallying eight kills, including two of the last ones in the set, she coupled that with a dig. Strong team play continued behind a combined 14 assists from Burns, Elizabeth Schuster and White to win the set. Burns and Vernon also each tallied four digs apiece.

Eager to finish off the first match of the day, OSU used an 11-3 run to take command of the fifth set. Five kills by Vernon highlighted the first 11 points before she added another to complete her 15.

With 10 blocks, McDonald set a new personal best, Rumel completed the morning with matching her career high in kills with eight and Sheridan’s 14 kills was a best wearing orange and black.

Friday evening, Oregon State took a 25-17, 25-22, 25-16 win over UC Riverside. As a team, the Beavers had a .379 hitting percentage on 103 chances.

A trio of Beavers collected double-digits in kills: Sheridan (13), Rumel (10 – a career-high) and Suess (10). Suess (12) and Vernon (11) paced OSU in digs while Burns’ 24 assists were a team-best.

OSU broke open the first set with a 10-3 run to clinch the opener. Burns and Suess evenly split four kills to lead to the 25-17 margin. Netting a career-best in kills (10), Rumel wasted little time starting as she finished the first set with five – nearly matching her previous of eight – which she tied earlier.

OSU used three kills in four plays for the second set win. The back-to-back kills from Suess and Sheridan clinched the 25-22 margin. The duo of Sheridan and Suess combined for 10 kills on 16 opportunities helped push the Beavers through.

Fighting back from an 11-7 hole, OSU finished off UCR with an 18-5 run to clinch the match. During the streak, Rumel, Sheridan and Suess combined for six kills to suffocate the opposition. A total team effort to complete things, Burns dished out eight assists, while Schuster and White pitched in with three.

Oregon State will conclude action in the Riverside Classic with a clash Saturday against Cal Baptist. First serve against the Lancers is set for noon and can be seen on ESPN+.