The Oregon State softball team got outstanding pitching performances from Ellie Garcia and Tarni Stepto on Thursday against Washington at the Pac-12 Softball Tournament in Tucson, Arizona.

But the Beavers were unable to put any runs on the board in a season-ending 1-0 loss to the Huskies in their quarterfinal matchup.

Garcia, a sophomore from Chino, California, got the start and went 3⅓ innings and gave up just one run on three hits with no walks and two strikeouts.

The Huskies scored their lone run on a solo home run by center fielder Jadelyn Allchin in the second inning. Washington advances to play Utah in the first semifinal Friday. The Utes defeated California 6-2 in the first quarterfinal Thursday.

Stepto relieved Garcia in the fourth with one out and a runner on second. The Australian got out of the inning with a groundout and a strikeout. Stepto was dominant the rest of the way, allowing no hits and giving up just one walk with two strikeouts.

Oregon State had an opportunity early as Frankie Hammoude singled to left to lead off the second. Pinch runner Carson Saabye stole second and advanced to third on a groundout by Des Rivera.

But Saabye was stranded at third as Washington pitcher Ruby Meylan got a short flyout to left and a groundout to end the threat.

Erin Mendoza singled up the middle in the third for Oregon State and Kaiea Higa singled in the fourth, but neither was able to advance.

The loss ends the season for Oregon State (15-29-1) which struggled with injuries all year long and was unable to replicate last season’s run to the Women’s College World Series.

Hammoude, Oregon State’s career home run leader, received one more honor this week as she wrapped up her collegiate career. Hammoude was named to the All-Pac-12 third team. Hammoude hit 10 home runs this, giving her four seasons with double-digit homers, and excelled defensively with a .992 fielding percentage at first base. She committed just one error this season while recording 114 putouts.

Higa was named to the all-freshman team after starting 41 games and hitting .273 with an on-base percentage of .358.