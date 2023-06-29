The Supreme Court's landmark ruling this week striking down affirmative action programs in colleges continued to reverberate across the country's public and private universities.

Higher learning institutions that consider race in admissions will surely change their polices as a result.

But the ruling will likely leave Oregon State University's admissions policy intact.

Even before the court's decision was handed down, race and ethnicity were not considered in OSU's admission process.

OSU President Jayathi Murthy noted this in a statement issued Thursday, but also expressed her disappointment with the court's decision and said OSU leaders would examine the ruling's potential impact, if any, on school operations.

"Embracing diversity in everything we do makes the OSU community stronger," Murthy said in a press release. "Diversity in enrollment contributes to the success of all students and their preparation for achievement in life, career, community and global engagement."

The court's conservative majority ruled last Thursday that Harvard University and the University of North Carolina's affirmative action programs were unconstitutional because they violated the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment.

Chief Justice John Roberts said in the majority opinion that the colleges wrongfully considered race in making admissions decisions. "Our constitutional history does not tolerate that choice," Roberts wrote.

The lawsuit behind the historic court ruling challenged Harvard and UNC's race-conscious admissions policies. Both schools considered an applicant's race, among other factors like geographic background, in making admissions decisions.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor noted in her dissent of the majority's ruling that the decision overturned decades or precedent. The Supreme Court first upheld affirmative action in college admissions in 1978.

While colleges can no longer consider race or ethnicity in making admission decisions according to the court's ruling, the majority opinion said applicants can write about the role race has played in their lives in application essays.

Oregon's senior senator Ron Wyden condemned the court's decision in a tweet last Thursday. "Today's SCOTUS decision on affirmative action hands yet another ideological trophy to right-wing extremists. It's ridiculous to let colleges give preference to wealthy donors' kids & legacy admissions, while outlawing polices promoting diversity & improving campus life."

OSU...