Oregon guard Chance Gray was named to USA Basketball’s 2023 Women’s AmeriCup Team that will compete at the 2023 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup from July 1-9 in Leon, Mexico.

In addition to Gray, the 2023 USA Women’s AmeriCup Team members are Janiah Barker, Lauren Betts, Abbey Hsu, Rickea Jackson, Raven Johnson, Deja Kelly, Rayah Marshall, Charisma Osborne, Laila Phelia, Angel Reese and Jewel Spear.

Eight athletes were selected to the team following trials in May. Six athletes were invited to training camp to compete for the remaining roster sports, which took place last week at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center.

The United States will face Argentina, Brazil, Cuba and Venezuela as part of Group A. The U.S. opens pool play against Venezuela on July 1, followed by Argentina on July 2 and Brazil on July 4. The USA closes pool play facing Cuba on July 5.

If the USA advances, quarterfinals are scheduled for July 7 followed by semifinals on July 8 and the medal games on July 9. Game times and broadcast information will be announced later.

The AmeriCup Team is coached by Washington State’s Kamie Ethridge, Cincinnati’s Katrina Merriweather and South Dakota State’s Aaron Johnston.

Gray, who is making her USA Basketball debut, earned Pac-12 All-Freshman Team and All-Defensive Team Honorable Mention accolades following her freshman campaign. Starting all 35 games for the Ducks, she averaged 10.3 points, 2.2 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game while shooting 33.1 percent from three.

Romero joins softball staff

Sydney Romero, a two-time NCAA champion as both a coach and a player, has been named assistant softball coach at Oregon, head coach Melyssa Lombardi announced Sunday.

Romero joins Lombardi’s staff after coaching stops at Duke and Oklahoma. She was an assistant coach at Duke in 2023 when the Blue Devils went 48-12 (19-5 in the ACC) and hosted an NCAA Super Regional for the first time in program history.

Prior to Duke, as a graduate assistant at Oklahoma, Romero helped the Sooners win back-to-back national titles in 2021 and 2022. Oklahoma's staff was named the 2022 National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Division I National Coaching Staff of the Year, after going 59-3 overall. The Sooners were 56-4 in 2021.

"I am extremely excited to get this opportunity to work alongside Coach Lombardi and learn from her every day,” said Romero. “This staff is such a solid group and I am looking forward to working with the team. Oregon Softball has already made me feel right at home. Go Ducks!"

Romero will replace Nikki Ragin on Oregon’s staff. Ragin decided to step away from coaching to spend more time with her family.

In addition to her coaching duties, Romero has continued to play softball professionally as one of the top players with Athletes Unlimited since 2020. Prior to signing with AU, Romero was the third overall pick in the 2019 National Pro Fastpitch (NPF) Draft by the USSSA Pride, where she was named to the 2019 All-NPF Team.

Romero, who holds dual citizenship in Mexico and the United States, played for the Mexican National Team at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Drummond named lacrosse coach

Former Oregon lacrosse standout Jessica Drummond has been selected as the fourth head coach in program history.

Drummond was a three-time all-conference selection as a midfielder for the Ducks from 2009-12, and helped lead Oregon to the 2012 MPSF Tournament title. She becomes the first UO lacrosse alumna to hold the position of head coach.

Drummond spent the last seven years at the University of Vermont, first as an assistant coach for three years and then serving as the Catamounts’ associate head coach for the last four seasons. Over the last five years, Drummond helped UVM compile a 40-30 record with five consecutive .500-or-better seasons.

Vermont ended the 2023 campaign with its third consecutive America East Tournament appearance, a program first, and an 8-8 overall record.