With all the pomp and ceremony we can muster, we stand tall before you, placing our hands firmly on our noses, pinch, and recommend you vote for Benton County’s Measure 2-140.

Oh, there are plenty of aspects of the $110 million bond proposal not to like, including some of the sausage-making behind the scenes. And we’re not convinced it’s going to pass. But in that quiet moment, when it's just you and your mail-in ballot, we suggest you also hold your nose and say, "Yes."

When all is said and done, this ballot measure — ostensibly taxing property owners to fund the construction of a suite of justice services, such as a new emergency and operations center and infrastructure for homeless and mental health providers — is really about the jail.

And it’s the jail that is the most compelling part of the story.

Benton County has been stuck with an outdated jail since pretty much the current jail, next to the seismically-challenged courthouse, was built in 1976. But when dreams of state money for a regional facility never materialized, county officials knew they were in a bind.

That’s why they’ve tried to pass a bond measure for a new jail before. Three times, to be precise. Each time failing.

The 2000 bond measure sought $18.9 million. The 2001 effort proposed $17.7 million. In 2015, the county wanted to raise $25 million in taxes. All of these exclusively for a jail. Apparently, a jail is a hard sell in Benton County.

The only slim hope was that over time, the gap between "Yes" and "No" votes had shrunk. An editorial we published after the 2015 election even joked that by 2035, county leaders would finally have their victory.

Not wanting to wait that long, the county decided to pack the bond measure with all sorts of features — some would say pork — to appeal to a wider political audience.

Let’s back up a second. The justice system improvement program — how’s that for mealy-mouthed government-speak? — is a whole slew of new buildings, most slated for some land near HP Inc. in North Corvallis that Benton County decided to “take.” The property’s previous owner disputes the fair market price of the 29.53 acres, so that’s headed to court. But the land is now the county’s. The only question is just compensation for the former landowner.

When you total everything the county envisions, it’s really a $195.8 million project. Funding will come from a variety of sources — hopefully (there’s that word again).

The county is willing to borrow to build a new courthouse and district attorney’s office.

The navigation center for homeless individuals, planned for the heart of Corvallis, needs another $11.2 million beyond the $3 million the bond will fund if it’s to become a reality. It’s counting on $10.2 million from the state legislators and another million from private fundraising.

That’s a lot of hope.

A whopping $1.5 million from the bond will go to expanded youth mental health facilities, which seems like a drop in the budgetary bucket.

The bulk of the bond, however, would pay for the thing the county needed in the first place, a correctional facility, now at a cost of $64.3 million. Another $40.4 million is earmarked for a new sheriff’s headquarters and emergency operations center.

So a $25 million jail in 2015 becomes a $64.3 million jail in 2023. Bond supporters note that it will only get more expensive in the future (we were thinking the same thing when there was a chance leaders would put the bond on the 2022 ballot, a delay which surely escalated costs yet again). And they aren’t wrong.

But more than a really nice jail, county leaders have been playing up the mental health aspects and support for the homeless community. That’s $4.5 million out of $110 million. And yet they called the measure “Bonds for Community Safety, Mental Health, Homelessness Services Facilities.”

That feels so manipulative. I mean, we get it. Benton County doesn’t really want to pass a bond for a jail. So let’s play up the pork.

You may recall how the county hired a public relations expert to advise it to use “community” rather than the word “public” because it sounds “less sterile.” Another consultant, a pollster, convinced commissioners that putting some money toward homelessness, even if it’s a token amount, would be the ticket to passing the bond this time.

We’re not pleased with any of these developments.

But the fact remains that the county spends about $1.5 million a year to rent out other counties’ jail beds, including travel, as far away as The Dalles, near the state line. The fact remains that 40 beds are not enough. The fact remains that the current jail’s close proximity to our beautiful but unreinforced courthouse would likely doom it in an earthquake.

So we’ll look past the hope and stick to the facts. We say, assume the pose, hand on nose, and say "Yes" to Measure 2-140.

Just don’t be too surprised if you’re asked for more money in the future to fund mental health and homeless services because those are real challenges that deserve more than token amounts.