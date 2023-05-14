When Editor Penny Rosenberg first moved to town in crisp October 2021, on Day 2 she took her sweetie's hand and made her first trek to the riverfront. And what were among her very first cellphone photographs? The river, her sweetie (or course) and …

A Corvallis trash can.

In fact, there were more pictures of that one receptacle with the flower box — filled with yellow and pink buds — snapped that day than there were of the river. Or Sweetie. We're not going to psychoanalyze that.

But it does say something about the charm a lowly trashcan can bring, especially when adorned with flowers. Penny would tell you they reminded her of Regensburg, Germany, a picturesque city with medieval architecture juxtaposed with the concrete brutalism of the 1960s.

Kind of like the Benton County Courthouse and the jail.

Trashcans are part of what's called an "urban streetscape." New Urbanists, folks who advocate for environmentally friendly, walkable areas, love details like thematic trashcans, colorful bike lanes, street trees, awnings, and a mix of homes and shops.

Kind of like Europe. It all makes sense.

What doesn't make sense, at least not aesthetic sense, is that Corvallis is replacing all of its trademark trashcans for something … average. The very trashcan Penny photographed, is likely gone now, soon to be replaced with a nondescript, round, steel, slatted bin.

You know the kind. You've seen them everywhere. Baseball stadiums. Parks. Probably Salem.

They're perfectly bland and perfectly functional. That latter attribute is why the city is making the move. City Hall staff say the swinging doors no longer stay shut, and "the capacity of the existing cans is no longer appropriate for the amount of debris collected from daily use."

Translation: They're too small. And you all discard too much.

Staff also complains the flower planters attract even more debris, like cigarette butts and we've seen gum. Ew. That's also on you. Have some manners!

It's hard to counter these complaints. The trashcans are more than 20 years old, and how many of us are still using the same trash accoutrement we had in the era of grunge?

Like the 1990s from which they came, it's time to say a final goodbye to the Macarena, internet chatrooms and our iconic-adjacent trashcans. We salute your service and will remember you fondly.