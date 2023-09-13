Iconic 1940's Cape Cod with warm wood, built-ins and period aspects that exude charm and old world elegance. All in mint condition! Six bedrooms, three baths, two kitchens. DUAL LIVING! More storage than you can handle, workshop and incredibly lush backyard are awaiting the owner that loves to be just steps from downtown and campus. Be the next proud owner of 4445 sf. of Corvallis history.
6 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $815,000
