Remodel in 2004 of a 1942 farm home into large 3 story home with attached 2 car garage that includes additional workshop with 220V power or RV garage;25x40 barn with new metal roof, concrete floor, loft with a large open bay, could be used as a shop or horse barn; fenced backyard, fenced flower garden areas; open field area for horses or recreational activities; equipment(comes with lawn tractor) or rv storage under 10x 40 metal roof , connections for emergency power generator