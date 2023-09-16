Accepted Offer with Contingencies. BIG PRICE ADJUSTMENT! Discover this charming home with original style & recent updates. Huge lot provides space for RV's, boats, & all your toys. New vinyl windows flood the home with natural light. 2021 water heater, water pump & outside paint. The 15x45 shop with power is perfect for a workshop or extra storage. Bonus cottage w/ power in backyard. Plenty of room for parking & outdoor entertainment in large yard. Tons of possibilities. Don't miss this perfect blend of classic details & functionality!