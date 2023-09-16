Located on 5.85 acres on the Long Tom River, this upkept 1900's home has an open floor plan featuring original hardwood floors and 9-foot ceilings in the main living area. This stunning home's newer addition is complete with a large primary suite with a walk-in closet, beautiful stand up shower and a large soaking tub. The property has 2 garages, a breezeway that is both covered and paved, a large shed with concrete floors and a mature orchard with a diverse array of fruit trees. This wont last long!