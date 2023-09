You will find a hidden gem among the trees at the end of your private country lane, this adorable 1913 4 bedroom, 2 bath bungalow has lots of charm. Make your Primary bedroom on the main or upstairs. All bedrooms have walk-in closets. Enjoy the large Pantry in the kitchen w/access to the 2 car garage. Beautiful fruit & nut trees. 24 x 60 general purpose shop. Room for RV/boat parking. Easy commute to Corvallis, Albany, Monmouth and beyond.