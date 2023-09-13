Nestled in the foothills of Corvallis, Oregon, this luxurious home offers an unparalleled living experience, where tranquility and sophistication seamlessly blend with nature's majestic beauty. Featuring unobstructed views of the central Willamette Valley spanning from Mt Hood to Spencer's Butte, this residence is a true masterpiece of design and location. It offers abundant space for relaxation and entertainment. Whether you're enjoying a cozy evening by the fireplace or hosting movie night in the theatre, the spaces effortlessly cater to your every need. This home presents a rare opportunity to experience the epitome of refined living in a truly idyllic setting. Immerse yourself in the beauty of the Pacific Northwest and make this extraordinary residence your own. Broker is related to seller.