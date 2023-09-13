Prestigious home in premier location. Custom built home on a grand scale, yet intimate & warm. This stately presented 1 level home has an upper level bonus room/studio unit. Spacious rooms, high ceilings, wood floors, gourmet kitchen, lg family rm & brkft nook. Formal living & dining rms. Private office, lg primary suite, 2 addl bdrms & baths. Private ensuite guest rm. Tranquil, private yard & fully landscaped. Covered patio & awesome outdoor kitchen. Views of Mary's Peak. Special custom features abound.
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $1,325,000
