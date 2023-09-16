Charming 1910 Craftsman Completely Remodeled 4 bed, 2 Bath Home. Brand New Roof, Electrical, Plumbing, Siding, Flooring, Custom Kitchen, Custom Bathrooms and much more! Tiled Upstairs Bathroom, Walk in Shower Downstairs. Master on Main w/ Private Deck. 3 bedrooms upstairs. Shop is 24 wide x 20 deep x 16 tall with large loft area. Nice corner lot with plenty of room for parking, RV and so much more. Don't miss this one!!
4 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $395,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Welcome Home! Step into this inviting abode offering a convenient location, a spacious carport, & a ful…
Low maintenance living at this 55+ community! With updates throughout including new floors, paint, an updated furnace w/central air & more…
Sweeping views of the Cascades! One-owner custom home by Russ Peterson. Formal living/dining w/ gas fireplace, lrg kitchen w/ granite countert…
Looking for a comfortable & convenient home in the heart of Corvallis? Located in the desirable Sunrise Park it is campus close and on the…
Double-wide 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom manufactured home in Twin Cedars Park. 1800 sqft of living space, vaulted ceilings, featuring a covered deck…