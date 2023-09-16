Nestled in the heart of Brownsville, "The Majestic Lady of Brownsville" is a true Victorian gem that exudes elegance and character. This community charmer has an undeniable allure, though it beckons for a touch of tender care to restore its former glory. Once revitalized, it promises to stand as a radiant beacon, welcoming all who step into the warm embrace of the historic City of Brownsville.
4 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $350,000
