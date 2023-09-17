Centrally located near all of the Philomath schools, this desirable home sits on a large lot ready for outdoor activities. This house was updated two years ago including a new roof, LVP flooring and carpet throughout, granite countertops and more. The master suite features vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet, and a spacious bathroom. Come check it out before it's gone! Seller is a licensed broker in the state of Oregon.