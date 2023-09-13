Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Amazing one level remodeled manufactured home in the all ages Knoll Terrace Park! New Dual pane Vinyl Windows, New Vinyl plank flooring and carpet in bedrooms, new shower assemblies and refreshed vanities, all new appliances & Countertops, great separation of space between bedrooms! Dual entryway access for easy maneuverability, and large living/family room! Schedule a showing today! Space rent of $780/mo, includes basic cable, water, sewer, community events, Basketball Court, Game Room, and playground!