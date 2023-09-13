Check out this crème puff! Located in one of Corvallis's parks near shopping & the hospital. This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath well kept home & has so much to offer! Newer heat pump/2013, roof/2016 ,dishwasher/2022, carpet & laminate flooring in kitchen/2023, front door/2016 & leaf guards on gutters/2016. Located at the back of the park for low traffic area. Great floorplan that lives larger that sq ft with open concept & large bedrooms. Includes washer/dryer, stove and refrigerator. Ready for you to move in!