Wonderful turn-key ready home w/ professionally landscaped yard & abundant updates: 2018-2019 New roof (for the shed too) New exterior & interior paint. New HVAC system with gas heat and A/C. New hot water heater. Professionally landscaped front yard and converted the garage space into a garage with a new door and mechanical opener. In 2020-21 a new 14' greenhouse and raised beds were incorporated. August 2023 new dishwasher and garbage disposal. Gravel RV Pad. Office/extra room on main level.