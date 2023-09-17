Come fall in love with this charming updated townhouse with a cozy wood stove, skylights, built in storage, new bamboo and LVP flooring, new furnace & AC. Enjoy the low maintenance back yard retreat with wood deck, playscape gazebo, raised beds & planters, flowers, blueberries, apples, and a custom garden gate to the shared common area. Ideally located in a desirable neighborhood just around the corner from Bessie Coleman school and close to a city bus stop.