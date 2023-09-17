Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Architect designed and custom built. Wonderful traditional upscale feelings flows from the entry all the way to the back yard. Too many custom features to mention. 2567 sq ft all on one level! Beautiful laminate and tile floors in living and traffic areas. Gorgeous library wall in living room with gas fireplace. Family room feels more like a sunroom with walls of windows and skylights. Cooks dream kitchen with granite, tile and two sinks. Back yard has large expanses of aggregate and stamped concrete.