You deserve to revel in the tranquility of the 55+ Twin Cedars community, nestled amidst luxurious, lush greenery and boasting a clubhouse equipped with ample amenities. This affordable home could be yours, complete with a spacious master bedroom (12.5’x13’) featuring two windows, a walk-in closet, and a master bathroom with a soaking tub and a separate shower. The second bedroom, with its large closet, is perfect for your favorite hobbies. This home requires no work before moving in-Sold as-is.