Welcome to your move-in ready oasis! This extensively remodeled singlewide home offers a host of upgrades, including a brand new membrane roof & fresh siding for worry-free living. Step inside to discover the allure of an open floor plan, complemented by tasteful, freshly painted, tape and texture walls plus new flooring throughout. The interior is completely revamped with an all new kitchen, from cabinets to counter. Located just off the bus route, this home offers efficient living with minimal maintenance