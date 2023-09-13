Looking for a comfortable & convenient home in the heart of Corvallis? Located in the desirable Sunrise Park it is campus close and on the bus route. This home is perfect for students, faculty, or anyone looking to be close to the action with inexpensive living. Plenty of windows let in lots of light creating a warm & inviting atmosphere inside. Generous eat-in kitchen flows into the spacious living area perfect to spread out when guests come to visit. All appliances included plus a 1 year home warranty.