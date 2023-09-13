Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Welcome Home! Step into this inviting abode offering a convenient location, a spacious carport, & a fully fenced side yard with a covered patio. The well-appointed kitchen boasts ample storage space, while the oversized living room provides the perfect backdrop for relaxation or entertaining. Retreat to the serene primary bedroom, offering a cozy haven at the end of the day. With its seamless blend of comfort and convenience, this home is truly a retreat to cherish. Don't miss this incredible opportunity.