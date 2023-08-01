The Oregon Department of Transportation will perform night asphalt repair work in Corvallis from Monday, Aug. 14 through Friday, Aug. 18.
The project will impact the following locations:
- Southwest Philomath Boulevard (Highway 20) from Southwest 53rd Street to approximately Southwest 47th Street just past Technology Loop.
- Southwest Philomath Boulevard (Highway 20) approximately 700 feet west of Southwest Brooklane Drive.
- Highway 99W from Northwest Elks Drive to Northeast Conifer Boulevard.
- Fourth Street (Highway 99W) from Northwest Monroe Avenue to approximately Southwest Washington Avenue.