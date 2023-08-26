A winery in Philomath is taking on the entire state of Iowa to challenge a law that prohibits out-of-state wineries from directly selling to consumers and retailers.

Pheasant Court Winery has asked a federal court to declare the ban unlawful, saying it violates what's known as of the commerce clause of the U.S. Constitution.

Found in Article 1, Section 8, Clause 3 of the U.S. Constitution, the clause gives Congress the power “to regulate commerce with foreign nations, among states, and with the Indian tribes.”

Listed as defendants in the case are Mary Mosiman, director of the Iowa Department Of Revenue, Stephen Larson, administrator of the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division, Brenna Bird, attorney general of Iowa and Stephan K. Bayens, commissioner of the Iowa Department Of Public Safety.

They are being sued in their official capacities as administrators or enforcers of alcoholic beverage laws in Iowa.

Open since September 2001, Pheasant Court Winery is owned by couple Marcia and Charlie Gilson. For 15 years, they ran The Wine Vault, a wine tasting room, from an old bank building on the corner of Main and North 13th.

They produce 300 cases of wine every year and sell directly to consumers and retailers around Oregon.

Now, they want to reach retailers and consumers in Iowa in line with a business expansion, according to the lawsuit. But that goal has been stymied by an Iowa law that requires wineries to apply for class “A” wine permits, a step made easier for Iowan wineries.

According to the code, the class “A” permits are only issued to applicants who are citizens of the state, have licenses to do business there or are of “good moral character.”

The definition of having “good moral character?” You have to be an Iowan or be licensed to do business in the state.

In addition, to obtain the permit, producers are required to have their wineries in Iowa, be citizens or residents of Iowa and process native fruit.

Wineries which have the class “A” permit are allowed to self-distribute their wines without the need for wholesalers, giving them more control over costs, distribution and profit, according to the lawsuit.

Because Pheasant Court Winery is in Philomath and its owners are neither from nor reside in Iowa, they are ineligible for the permit.

According to the case filing, there are no other existing permits or licenses that allow the winery to distribute to retailers and consumers directly without breaking a law, which would jeopardize the Gilsons' ability to sell in Oregon.

Iowa does allow out-of-state vintners, but they have to use an intermediary, a wholesaler. The lawsuit argues such a system guarantees Pheasant Court Winery will lose out on the cost, distribution and profit control enjoyed by its Iowan counterparts.

The winery is willing to obtain the permits and licenses it needs, remit taxes and comply with other state regulations as long as they are nondiscriminatory, the couple's attorney writes, adding that the law shields Iowan wineries from healthy out-of-state competition, creating an unfair advantage.

According to Christie Jensen, executive director of the Iowa Wine Growers Association, IWGA members are aware of the lawsuit.

"There is nothing preventing this Oregon winery from establishing a manufacturing presence in Iowa, obtaining a Class A permit and utilizing all the rights and privileges that go along with that permit," Jensen wrote in an email to Mid-Valley Media.

Although the Hawkeye State may be better known for corn and soybeans, Iowa has 100+ wineries and welcomes more than 300,000 wine tourists into the state each year, according to data from the Iowa Wine Growers' Association.

While the Gilsons declined to be interviewed, their attorney spoke to Mid-Valley Media.

There are precedents from lawsuits brought against other states that may convince the judge in this case to side with Pheasant Court, Indianapolis-based Robert Epstein said by phone.

Between 2004 and 2005, Michigan and New York faced similar accusations for favoring in-state wineries over out-of-state producers.

“In New York, an in-state winery could sell, ship or deliver to a consumer in New York and an out-of-state winery could only do so if they opened a brick and mortar installation, like a warehouse,” Epstein said.

“The Supreme Court found both to be discriminatory.”

Justices voted in a 5-4 ruling that both states' laws were in violation of the U.S. commerce clause and the 21st Amendment, which repealed Prohibition.

Pheasant Court Winery’s attorneys are asking the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa Central Division to declare that Iowa's locals-only restrictions on its class “A” permits similarly is unconstitutional.

Instead, the permits should be open to out-of-state wine producers, allowing them sell directly to retailers and consumers without the need for a wholesaler.

The case is in its very early stages, and there has been no response from the defendants or the state.

According to Epstein, it is impossible to know how the case will go, even with what he sees as previous rulings on his side.

He was recently part of a similar case, except naming Oregon as the defendant. He was representing Washington brewers suing for the right to directly ship beer to customers in Oregon.

“The state of Oregon conceded, and within a few months the case was over,” Epstein said. “And sometimes they drag on for 10 years. There’s no way to tell what reaction we’ll get from Iowa, and we don't want to predict."