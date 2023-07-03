Two people were aboard the plane — now identified as a paraglider — that crashed into the Willamette River south of Corvallis on Saturday, July 1, killing one.

A call reporting that an ultralight aircraft crashed in the Willamette River near Peoria came in around 7 a.m., according to a Benton County Sheriff's Office news release.

Since then, deputies have learned it was a Fenix AirTap Paramotor paraglider, flown by a 56-year-old man from Eugene, according to a follow-up news release.

With him was a 51-year-old male passenger, whom first-responders found still submerged in the water when they arrived, according to the release. He was declared dead at the scene.

"The two took off from Irish Bend Park, flew north following the direction of the river, and were traveling back when the aircraft crashed into the Willamette River," the release states.

Two fishermen on a boat helped rescue the pilot, who was then transported to the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators do not believe the pilot was impaired, according to the release. The investigation remains open and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Benton County Sheriff’s Office Detective Lovik at 541-766-6818.

The National Transportation Safety Board with oversight by the Federal Aviation Administration is further investigating the incident.

