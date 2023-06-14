Just in time for Flag Day, the American Flag can fly again over the Willamette Community and Grange Hall after the hall has gone decades with nary a flagpole.

The grange hall, located 7 miles south of Corvallis, has been undergoing a series of renovations as it approaches its 100-year anniversary this year.

Raising a new aluminum flagpole is another step toward restoring the Colonial Revival-style building, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 2009. The century-old building has been sans flagpole since the 1950s or '60s, with the original cedar pole possibly damaged in a storm.

“The fundamental problem this grange had is serious building issues,” Willamette Grange President Jay Sexton said. Sexton, a Philomath resident, is also the president of Oregon State Grange.

“At the same time as we’re working on those, we also are doing about 10 events a year,” Sexton said. “We have a blueberry event, a pumpkin event, we have an event that teaches kids how to plant container gardens. … We just try to bring people in for family-friendly events.”

Because of the historic nature of the building, modifications must be approved by the Benton County Historic Resources Commission. Sexton said when the commission approved roof renovations it suggested the flagpole should be replaced as well.

The replacement cost around $3,000 overall, Sexton said, covered in part by an $1,800 grant from the state grange. The utility company Pacific Power did the heavy lifting for the grange, donating a service crew’s work to install the flagpole above the second floor balcony in front of the building.

Sexton estimates there’s another four or five years of renovation work to do before the building is in good shape. Along with the 2021 roof replacement, the work includes a full rewiring, insulation, installation of an HVAC system — and a lot more. Still, the building draws its share of visitors as-is, Sexton said.

“Especially after the isolation of COVID, I think people are really hungry for community that isn’t based on these,” he said while holding up a smartphone. “Someplace where you can meet a neighbor, learn something face-to-face.”

“And the grange is almost unique in not being affiliated with any political party or candidate, and not affiliated with any particular religion,” Sexton said. “Those are core cultural tenets of grange; we even have a culture of not discussing religion or politics in the hall.”

Granges are service-oriented community organizations, part of a national network rooted in agriculture and dating back to the late 1860s. They typically engage in nonpartisan legislative advocacy, education, service projects, and social events. There’s also a strong connection to volunteerism in the organization.

The second oldest active hall in Oregon, Willamette Grange No. 52 is one of more than 160 active granges in the state, according to the organization, which boasts more than 2,000 granges in 38 states. Each grange community is assigned a number when organized, though not all of them have a hall.

There have been three halls in the Willamette Grange’s history. The first was built in 1873 near Tyee and burned in 1899. The second was built nearby that year and burned in 1922. Built immediately after, the current hall sits between Corvallis and Monroe on Greenberry Road.

“I like being a grange member because it allows people to help their communities,” Sexton said. “This is really the only place between Monroe and Corvallis that could do that.”

Those who are interested in learning more about the Willamette Community and Grange Hall can check out the organization’s website at willamettegrange.org or send an email to willamettegrange@gmail.com.

Related stories: