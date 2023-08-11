Local fire officials have banned all open fire, including cookfires, after state forestry managers put Benton County on notice ahead of possible near-110-degree-high temperatures and risk of forests across the region catching fire.

Weather forecasters also warned fires are extremely likely to spread under wind and low humidity in most of Linn County.

The Benton County Fire Defense Board prohibits fire in any open fire pit burning on charcoal or wood as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12.

Restrictions do not include gas-fired barbecue grills.

Meanwhile, the Oregon Department of Forestry raised its official level of concern from very high to extreme across the entire Willamette Valley, starting Sunday morning, Aug. 13, ahead of forecasted record heat.

Extreme fire danger is the highest in a five-step scale of restrictions on public lands.

Cooking and recreational fires are banned while hot weather dries out grass, shrubs and trees and flames are more likely to start and quickly spread.

Weather forecasters were calling for widespread “major” risk of heat with near-record highs and low temperatures unlikely to dip below 62 degrees.

“This level of heat affects anyone without effective cooling or adequate hydration,” the National Weather Service wrote in an advisory statement.

Forecasters called for a peak of 105 degrees in Albany; and high temperatures of 104 in Corvallis and 103 in Sweet Home.

But a temperature as high as 108 degrees is possible in the region, according to a Weather Service bulletin.

As of Friday afternoon, high temperatures of more than 100 degrees were expected Sunday through Tuesday, Aug. 13 through 15, from Cottage Grove in the southern Willamette Valley to Portland.

The Weather Service in a bulletin wrote wind blowing at speeds up to 20 mph and relative humidity measuring as low as 15% could allow fires to spread especially fast in the Cascade foothills east of Lebanon.

A red flag warning was in effect between 12:01 a.m. Saturday and 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14.

Oregon's forestry department is restricting commercial logging in the region at the same time, effectively banning timber operations during the hottest part of the day.

As of Aug. 12, timber operators in Benton and most of Linn counties can fell trees only with heavy equipment nearby ready to dig up vegetation and halt fires, and then only between 8 p.m. and 1 p.m.

Oregon’s forestry department also will enact partial logging shutdowns in the northern reaches of the Cascade range, including part of Linn and Marion counties the next day, Aug. 13.

Fire season started June 5 in the southern Cascade range — earlier than normal.

National forest officials began restricting fire use in July as fires began consuming acres of forests in Lane and Linn Counties.

The Willamette National Forest banned recreational fire use starting Tuesday, Aug. 8, except for gas-fired appliances like heaters, lamps and stoves.

Fire crews were battling two fires in Linn County by Friday. They had stopped the spread of the Priceboro fire near Harrisburg.

The 220-acre Wiley Fire near Sweet Home appeared to jump west across lines dug by firefighters meant to halt the advance of flames, according to Department of Forestry maps.

The region saw close to expected temperatures but around half the forecasted rainfall.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help (copy) Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Forecasts from the Oregon Department of Agriculture showed base temperatures in July were close to similar weather years in 1972, 2001 and 2012 in Benton and Linn counties.

But Benton and much of Linn saw about 59% of expected rainfall based on the same analog years. Just 55% of expected rain fell in eastern Linn County which is mostly covered by the Willamette National Forest.

Editor's note: This story was updated with a National Weather Service red flag warning.

Related stories: