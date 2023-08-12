It's coming, Oregon, temperatures we haven't seen the likes of … well, since the heat dome of 2021.

Saturday, Aug. 12, will be "comparatively cool," with temperatures in the mid-Willamette Valley expected to hover just below 90 degrees. But buckle up and grab some water: Temperatures expect to breach the three-digit mark by Sunday.

By Monday, Aug. 14, Corvallis may reach 104 degrees and is expected to remain at 100 on Tuesday. Albany may reach 106 on Monday and drop only 4 degrees by Tuesday.

If staying cool is a challenge, a number of cooling facilities have opened to offer respite. Here's the listing for both Linn and Benton counties.

Linn County

Albany:

Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

Carnegie Library, 302 Ferry St.: 10 am. to 1 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday through Tuesday; 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 10 am. to 1 p.m. Friday.

Albany Fire Station, 611 Lyon St. SE: 1 to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, closed Friday through Sunday.

CHANCE, 231 Lyon St.: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, closed Saturday and Sunday.

2nd Chance, 1100 SE Jackson St.: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Lebanon:

Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St.: noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday.

First Christian Church, 170 E. Grant St.: Closed Saturday, 1:30 tp 5 p.m. Sunday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, closed Friday.

Sweet Home:

City Hall, 3225 Main St.: Closed Saturday and Sunday; 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Sweet Home Public Library, 1101 13th Ave.: noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; noon to 4 p.m. Friday.

Sweet Home Senior Center, 880 18th Ave.: Closed Saturday and Sunday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Sweet Home Police Station, 1950 Main St.: Closed Saturday and Sunday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Benton County

Alsea:

Alsea Community Library, 19192 Alsea Highway: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday; 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; closed for lunch between 12:30 and 1 p.m. on Saturday, Monday and Wednesday.

Corvallis:

Corvallis-Benton Community Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

Corvallis Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave.: 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday; closed Sunday; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

Corvallis Community Drop-in Center, 530 SW Fourth St.: Closed Saturday and Sunday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Ave.: 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday; 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

Whiteside Theatre, Whiteside Theatre offers free movies at noon on certain days in the summer as a way to cool off. Visit its webpage for more info 361 SW Madison Ave.:

Monroe:

Monroe Community Library, 380 N. Fifth St.: noon to 3 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday; 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday (closed from 1 to 1:30 p.m. for lunch); 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Philomath:

Philomath Fire Department, 1035 Main St.: Closed Saturday and Sunday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Philomath Library, 1050 Applegate St.: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

