Nightly closures of the Van Buren Bridge in Corvallis will start Sunday, June 18.

The Oregon Department of Transportation is moving from the floating platform to the existing bridge to continue drilling. To do this, the Van Buren Bridge will be closed for one to two weeks, starting Sunday.

Motorists can expect the drilling and detour nightly between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. On the first night, June 18, work will be postponed until 9 p.m.

During the closure, both east and westbound traffic will use Harrison Boulevard Bridge to cross the river. Use caution, as bicyclists may be on the roadway.

Pedestrians and bicyclists can use the following routes to cross the river on Harrison Boulevard Bridge during the nightly closures:

Westbound: Use either the westbound bike lane or the northside sidewalk.

Eastbound: Use either the northside sidewalk, the eastbound shoulder or the eastbound travel lane.

Local residents will continue to see and hear the crews working on building the temporary bridges on the east side of the river.

You can learn more about construction of the new bridge and potential impacts by visiting ODOT’s online open house at https://odotopenhouse.org/vbb-construction.

The river will remain usable during construction; use caution and stay in the marked channel area. Downtown businesses are open during construction.

